48_CCG_2016

Senator Moran Pays a Short Visit to AHC

Just days before he was scheduled to head back to the nation's capital, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Ashland on Thursday of last week and paid a...

Ashland Hospital Board Answers Questions on Finance, Billing Practices

At heir last meeting, the members of the Ashland hospital board spent time answering questions concerning the hospital's billing, practices, and why the hospital is so far behind in getting compensated from...

Minneola City Council Approves Police Chief Contract

The Minneola City Council met in regular session December 19, 2016, in the Civic Connection. The meeting was called to order at...