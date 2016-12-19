35_CCG_2016

Senator Moran Pays a Short Visit to AHC
Just days before he was scheduled to head back to the nation's capital, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Ashland on Thursday of last week and paid a...
Ashland Hospital Board Answers Questions on Finance, Billing Practices
At heir last meeting, the members of the Ashland hospital board spent time answering questions concerning the hospital's billing, practices, and why the hospital is so far behind in getting compensated from...
Minneola City Council Approves Police Chief Contract
The Minneola City Council met in regular session December 19, 2016, in the Civic Connection. The meeting was called to order at...
VIEWING
Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.
ORDERING
To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.
Don Irons
Douglas Inderlied
Martha Lou Dingess Sneath
Leland C. Vandeveer
Levina Dell (Hauth) Spurgeon
Richard Lee Bennett
Marjorie Gee Williams
Lida Kay Ritter
Gayla Kay Kofford
Robert Ross Cunningham
Maverick James Redger
Reverend Cari Bain Orr
James Elmer Lee
Coleen Zoe (Smith) Brown Morlan
Roger Allen Greene
Jerry Dean Ferrin
Dorothy Frederick
Keith Alberding
Geraldine Marie Hoffman
Anna "Maxine" Hulstine
Doris Jean Howell Patterson
Robert (Bob) P. Burton
Willard R Zuehike
Mary Ellen Couch
Rita Renee (Spradlin) Havercroft
Donald Roy Luthi
Luther "Mickey" McMurphy
Virginia Lee Lamberson
Faye Anna Beth Templeman
Wandalee Mary Ratzlaff
Ann B. Tedford
Barbara Maxine Kline Patrick
Clark County Gazette
318 Fourth Ave |Ashland, KS 67831
PO Box 463 | Minneola, KS 67865
620.338.7412
Email Us