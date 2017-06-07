25_CCG_2017

Minneola District Hospital
Continuing to meet the needs of the future, work continues on Phase II of the...Read More
Decreased stats reported at Minneola hospital annual meeting
The annual meeting of the Minneola Hospital District #2 was held Wednesday, May 10. The meeting was called to order at...Read More
Board looks to update radiology equipment to meet mandates
The Minneola District Hospital #2 Board of Trustees met in regular session on Wednesday, May 10. The meeting was called to order...Read More
McCulley re-appointed to four-year term as County Appraiser
The Board of Clark County Commissioners met June 7, 2017 at 9:30 am in a regular session. Members present were...Read More
Minneola BOE hires new high school principal
The Minneola Board of Education met in regular session on Monday...Read More
VIEWING
Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.
ORDERING
To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.
Sally Ann Robert
Patrick T Rooney
Carl W Love
Eula Faye (Phillips) Fair
Ivan C Leis
Rosey Lee "Red" Williamson
Ima Dee Trammell
Peggy Snodgrass
Clark County Gazette
318 Fourth Ave |Ashland, KS 67831
PO Box 463 | Minneola, KS 67865
620.338.7412
Email Us