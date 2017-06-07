25_CCG_2017

Headlines

Minneola District Hospital

Continuing to meet the needs of the future, work continues on Phase II of the...

Decreased stats reported at Minneola hospital annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Minneola Hospital District #2 was held Wednesday, May 10. The meeting was called to order at...

Board looks to update radiology equipment to meet mandates

The Minneola District Hospital #2 Board of Trustees met in regular session on Wednesday, May 10. The meeting was called to order...

McCulley re-appointed to four-year term as County Appraiser

The Board of Clark County Commissioners met June 7, 2017 at 9:30 am in a regular session. Members present were...

Minneola BOE hires new high school principal

The Minneola Board of Education met in regular session on Monday...