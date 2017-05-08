20_CCG_2017

AHS Names Valedictorian, Salutatorian
Alex Bratcher will be the valedictorian and Leah Fox will receive salutatorian honors this coming...Read More
MHS Announces Top Graduates
Hannah Wilczek was named valedictorian and Braden Shumate received salutatorian honors last week at...Read More
Minneola school board hires teachers, coaches for coming year
The Minneola Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, May 8, 2017. Meeting was called to order by...Read More
Phase II of renovation project reported ahead of schedule
The Minneola District Hospital #2 Board of Trustees met in regular session on Wednesday, March 22. The Meeting was called to order at 7:00 pm by...Read More
VIEWING
Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.
ORDERING
To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.
Need more information?
Call us at 620-338-7412
