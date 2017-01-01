18_CCG_2017

Firemen called out during Firemen's Dance
The people of Clark County held a celebration to say a big "thank you" to local firefighters and other volunteers for their efforts during the March wildfires. As irony would have it,...Read More
Firefighter's Burger Feed and Dance This Weekend
All Clark County residents are invited to this weekend's free hamburger feed and dance to say "thanks" to local emergency workers for their efforts during last month's wildfires. The event will be held...Read More
Fire Chiefs present updates to Clark County Commissioners
The Board of Clark County Commissioners met April 19th at 9:30 am with commissioners...Read More
Minneola city council addresses swimming pool issues
The Minneola city council met in regular session April 17, in the Civic Connection. The meeting was called to order...Read More
Ashland hospital/clinic busier despite fewer providers
In spite of having one less doctor and one less physician assistant than they had a year ago, many aspects of the Ashland Health Center...Read More
VIEWING
Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.
ORDERING
To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.
