18_CCG_2017

Firemen called out during Firemen's Dance

The people of Clark County held a celebration to say a big "thank you" to local firefighters and other volunteers for their efforts during the March wildfires. As irony would have it,...Read More

Firefighter's Burger Feed and Dance This Weekend

All Clark County residents are invited to this weekend's free hamburger feed and dance to say "thanks" to local emergency workers for their efforts during last month's wildfires. The event will be held...Read More

Fire Chiefs present updates to Clark County Commissioners

The Board of Clark County Commissioners met April 19th at 9:30 am with commissioners...Read More

Minneola city council addresses swimming pool issues

The Minneola city council met in regular session April 17, in the Civic Connection. The meeting was called to order...Read More

Ashland hospital/clinic busier despite fewer providers

In spite of having one less doctor and one less physician assistant than they had a year ago, many aspects of the Ashland Health Center...Read More