16_CCG_2017

Green Jay Day Held in Ashland
Other than a little breeze, the spring weather was nearly perfect this past Monday as students of Ashland High School took a break from their...Read More
Clark County Commissioners Agree to Ease Burn Ban
The Board of Clark County Commissioner met April 5, 2017 at 9:30 am in a regular session. Members present were Howard Wideman and Jim Daily...Read More
The City Council of Ashland, Kansas, met in regular session on March13, 2017, at 7:00pm. Present were: Mayor Kendal Kay. Council members - Marie Smyth, Kendall Hopp, Rock Hill. City Administrator...Read More
Free Hamburger Feed and Dance Will Say "Thanks" to Local Emergency Workers
Clark County will have an opportunity to say a big collective "Thank-You" to local firefighters, EMT's, law enforcement, and other volunteers for their efforts during last month's wildfires. A county-wide...Read More
Tradition Continues!
A new cross has been placed on Mt. Jesus, replacing the large bridge-timber cross that burned down in the recent wildfires. The new steel cross was made and set by...Read More
Sally Ann Robert
Patrick T Rooney
Carl W Love
Eula Faye (Phillips) Fair
Ivan C Leis
Rosey Lee "Red" Williamson
Ima Dee Trammell
Peggy Snodgrass
