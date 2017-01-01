12_CCG_2017

Photo Viewing/Ordering

VIEWING

Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.

ORDERING

To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.

Need more information?

Call us at 620-338-7412