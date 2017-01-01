12_CCG_2017

Clark County Commissioners Hear Preliminary Fire Damage Assessments
The final costs will be weeks in coming, but in a special meeting this past Monday the Clark County Commissioners heard preliminary reports on how much the fires last weekend cost - both in terms of damage and in terms of fire fighting efforts. The...Read More
State Representative Boyd Orr Addresses State Issues
About 30 local residents gathered in the Ashland city library on Friday March 3 to meet with newly elected state representative Boyd Orr. Orr told the crowd that the...Read More
VIEWING
Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.
ORDERING
To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.
Patrick T Rooney
Carl W Love
Eula Faye (Phillips) Fair
Ivan C Leis
Rosey Lee "Red" Williamson
Ima Dee Trammell
Peggy Snodgrass
Henry "H.A." Ratzlaff
Garland E. Ratzlaff
Steven Ray Morgan
Jane Pyle
Richard Lee Dawson
Billy Hugh Kay Sr.
Kathleen Marie Mishler
Don Irons
Douglas Inderlied
Martha Lou Dingess Sneath
Clark County Gazette
318 Fourth Ave |Ashland, KS 67831
PO Box 463 | Minneola, KS 67865
620.338.7412
Email Us